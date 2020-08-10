Photo of a Homeless Man Casually Enjoying His Xbox Time at Target Goes Viral on Reddit

Reddit captures a viral photograph of what seems to be a “homeless” man sitting at the floor playing an “Xbox” game casually in the middle of the retail department store, Target.

Reddit user u/ichmagnetos posted a photo in the community r/gaming a picture of a man enjoying a game in the department store’s free-to-use Xbox console that is intended to attract buyers and potential customers.

It is unclear who the man in the photo is for the Redditor who posted it did not mention anything about recognizing the man or interacting with him. The picture also did not show what game the man is playing. The Reddit post garnered more than 98, 700 upvotes, and 2,200 comments that surely got co-Redditors’ attention.

Redditors then commented and shared a few of their insights from being comical to giving a few words of respect towards the “homeless” person. The man is only presumed “homeless” by the Redditors due to his grubby appearance.

Reddit users are diverse and vary from the subs that a post belongs to. Being in the r/gaming community, Redditors share their comments related to the homeless guy in a comical sense.

u/-ExecuteOrder66- shares by saying that the man might just be left by his “mum” who went on to talk with her friend longer than expected.

The Redditor’s hilarious comment engaged other users to share and relate their experiences while their parents are catching up with friends when going to the grocery, or in their case, retail department stores. u/ultratunaman shared that he or she was left at Walmart as a kid when his mother talked to a friend.



It left him wondering around the games section and staying there for a very long time. His mom completed the shopping errand and even went home to bath before realizing that her child was left at Walmart. Several Redditors related to this happening and followed the thread by commenting, “I felt that.”

While others made fun of the situation or saw the comedic side, several users paid the “homeless” Xbox man respect and fared off some words that seemed to understand what the person is going through. Other Redditors pitied him and even said that his situation resulted from a failed career.

u/Mizrmy commented, saying: “I hope he’s winning.” The thread continued with Redditor u/AquestionableHistory saying that “He’s living. he’s winning. Hopefully everything else fall into place.”

Other Redditors then followed to give him respect saying that they are all for eradicating homelessness in the country by the higher-ups providing shelter and food for them.

Another Redditor, u/strawberry-bubble, bid “more power” to the man for temporarily using games to escape the harsh reality of life.

u/entesta answered the thread saying that the man is playing the game to remind him of the “normal” life he had before being homeless. The Redditor then continued to narrate that some “hardcore” gamers turn out failing at their career and experience a fallout where they lose everything. “No one is exempt of randomly going homeless.” the Redditor added.

