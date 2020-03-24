Pikuniku Is On Sale On Switch For Just $1

Devolver Digital has knocked down the price of its absurd puzzle-exploration game Pikuniku, developed by indie collective Sectordub. Normally $12.99, Pikuniku is now available for just $0.99 on Nintendo Switch.

The joyfully nonsensical game is suited for both adults and kids and supports local-multiplayer co-op play for two people, making it perfect for families currently stuck at home. Just watching the trailer should be enough to lift your mood.

GameSpot’s review of Pikuniku said, “With its simple character designs and a game world that often looks like a young kid designed it by cutting up and sticking together different bits of colored paper, Pikuniku sometimes feels like a video game adaption of a children’s book.” With its cute graphics and simple progression, it’s the perfect game to take your mind off world events.

Pikuniku is also available on Steam and is also included on Xbox Game Pass for both PC and Xbox One.

