Pinterest improves and expands its skin tone search feature

Pinterest is upgrading its skin tone search feature, which uses machine vision to sort pins in the site’s beauty category by skin tone. The feature launched in the US in 2018 and is now available in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as well.

The feature is designed to make it easier for users to find content relevant to them, says Pinterest. It’s a common problem in the search world that certain queries default to show white faces. By giving users the option to refine their searches based on skin tones, Pinterest says it helps users find they content they want to see.

The feature is now more prominent when users are searching for content and delivers more accurate results, says Pinterest. The company offers searches like “grey hair on dark skin women,” “blonde hair color ideas for fair skin blue eyes,” and “soft natural makeup for Black women“ as examples of the sort of fine-grained results the feature can deliver.

Search by skin tone is also now integrated into the company’s augmented reality Try On feature, which lets users search for lipstick shades and try them on in AR. This feature is currently only available in the US but is launching in the UK “in the coming months.”