Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are no longer available from Google

Smartphones come and go but more often than not you can expect them to be available for more than a year. That’s not the case with Google’s Pixel phones, however, as these seem to have a shelf life of one year, at least as far as Google’s own store goes. Just like its predecessor, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have now disappeared from there, clearing the market for the Pixel 4 and perhaps even an upcoming Pixel 4a.

To be fair, it has been a year and five months since the Pixel 3 launched. It was also around this time last year when the Pixel 2 and 2 XL vanished from the Google Store. There’s really no surprise there but it doesn’t make it less unusual compared to other OEMs’ practices.

Then again, there might not be much point to opting for a Pixel 3 or even a 3 XL at this point. Aesthetic considerations aside, the more recent Pixel 4 series definitely has the upper hand when it comes to hardware, even if missed out on the latest Snapdragon 865 and 5G. For some, the Soli-based radar, the new cameras, and the coverage period of software support would be enough reasons to reach for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL instead.

But, of course, there’s always the price factor, with the Pixel 4 at full price at this point. There’s also no denying that there will be those who find the Pixel 4’s features excessive and unnecessary.

Fortunately, the Pixel 3 is still available from other retailers even if Google has run out of stocks. Android Police lists B&H Photo as one such source, selling the Pixel 3 XL for $450 while Best Buy sells the Pixel 3 for $450. Those might not last long, however, if those still on the fence start grabbing units before they completely vanish.