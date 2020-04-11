PixelJunk Studio Q-Games Surprise-Releases New Game Scrappers On Apple Arcade

Q-Games, the studio behind the PixelJunk series, has just surprise-released its newest game on Apple Arcade. The game is called Scrappers, and like all Apple Arcade titles it’s included with a subscription to the service.

According to the App Store description, Scrapprs is a throwdown between dueling robot garbage collectors for 1-4 players. You’ll have to work fast and cooperate to pass and stack trash and boost your rewards. Other teams will try to interfere with your civic duties, so you’ll have to dispatch them quickly to stick to your trash pickup schedule.

You can equip a variety of weapons and Scrappers, and customize your garbage truck. It also includes support for DualShock, Xbox wireless, and MFi controllers.

Recently PixelJunk Eden 2 was announced during a Nintendo Indie World Showcase. But the studio is no stranger to mobile platforms, having produced the audio-visual experience Eden Obscura and worked on the Apple Arcade launch game Frogger in Toy Town for Konami.

Apple Arcade is Apple’s all-you-can-eat subscription service, offering about 100 games for $5 per month. The lauch came alongside expanded game support on Apple TVs, as well as wireless controller support.