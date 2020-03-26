PlatinumGames’ Next Project Will Be an April Fools Treat

Jokes on you

Would PlatinumGames have wanted to do it any other way? We think not. The prestigious Japanese developer will be rounding out its collection of four announcements with a final reveal on April Fools Day. It will follow on from The Wonderful 101 Remastered, Project G.G., and the studio’s new team in Tokyo, assumedly being the biggest announcement of the lot.

How do we know this? Well, the official website which has been documenting these reveals has been updated with a small “04.01” date in the bottom right corner. You can see it in the image above. So, while the internet tries its best to trick users into believing its selection of fake stories, PlatinunGames will be taking things seriously with an all-new title.

