Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer for Free This Weekend

Bonus for Warzone users

If you’ve been playing and enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone for the past couple of weeks, you might be wondering what the full package looks and plays like. The Battle Royale experience is just one of many modes you can play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Activision is unlocking access to one of them for free this weekend on PlayStation 4.

As long as you have Call of Duty: Warzone downloaded, the client will now allow you to take part in some multiplayer action across two maps. The Stocked Up, Locked Down playlist gives you the chance to play on Atlas Superstore and Shoot House for free in chaotic 6v6 and 10v10 action. You’ll be able to start playing today from 10am PDT/5pm BST through until 10am PT/6pm BST on Monday 6th April.

Do you plan on passing the time this weekend with some Call of Duty multiplayer action? Pick your loadout in the comments below.