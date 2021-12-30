Players in Fortnite are squabbling over a leaked ‘Warzone’ mode that scraps building.

Players in Fortnite are squabbling over a leaked ‘Warzone’ mode that scraps construction.

Fans of Fortnite are divided over a leaked ‘No Build’ LTM that will eliminate the game’s core mechanic.

Hypex, a Twitter leaker, has reminded fans that a new Fortnite mode is in the works.

However, the lack of a building aspect to the game — even if only for a LTM — has enraged a vocal segment of the community.

One person in the thread compared the LTM to Call of Duty: Warzone and said, “Bro, they’re turning into cod.”

Which is ironic, given that Warzone followed Fortnite’s lead and switched to battle royale mode.

Another Twitter user chimed in, “[Why] remove building when thats [sic]what the game has been based around this whole time?”

Someone else commented, “Kinda seems pointless tho why even play fortnite at that point lol.”

Many people were ecstatic about the prospect of the no-build mode.

Some people said they have friends who might try Fortnite if the LTM is released.

However, the’sweats’ and ‘casuals’ are fighting each other.

Sweats play with overly complicated strategies, whereas casuals are simply having a good time.

At least, according to the general public.

Sweats despise the mode, while casuals insist they have a problem with it because they aren’t good enough players to be able to play without relying on building.

“Casuals really believe they won’t get slaughtered in this LMAO,” someone who enjoys construction tweeted.

“Ahhh, the worst nightmare of a sweaty person.

“Heyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

In any case, the No Build LTM is set to be a temporary mode, and players can choose whether or not to participate.

Logan Paul has enraged the internet once again, this time over a homemade GameBoy table.

The Nintendo Switch eShop is having a sale on some of the year’s most popular indie games.

The last present from Fortnite Winterfest has been revealed, as well as the MJ gifts.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at Infosurhoy.