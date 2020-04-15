PlayerUnknown’s Battleground’s new period includes a rework of the Vikendi map

Vikendi has been out of the map rotation in PUBG for a couple of months now, yet with PUBG Corp. is bringing it back with a few upgrades. As part of the PUBG season 7, the programmer has actually updated a few of Vikendi’s locations, as well as included two trains to the map to aid players navigate faster.

The trains are the largest change on the brand-new variation of Vikendi and add something entirely various to PUBG as a whole. Among the trains is a Dinoland-themed guest line, while the other is a cargo train. Both work on various tracks as well as quit at train stations around the map. PUBG‘s never ever had public transportation such as this on among its maps, or such a fast-moving method to receive from one place or an additional. Of program, because it’s PUBG, these trains will additionally be lethal if you stand on the tracks, and an excellent sniper can still hit you also if the trains are scooting.

The brand-new version of the map additionally gives a few of the Vikendi’s towns an overhaul. Dino Park, the old shabby motif park has been overhauled and also turned right into Dinoland, a functioning city with more buildings and a much more outstanding style par. It looks and appears a little bit different however according to PUBG Corp. the 2 tools are identical as well as it’s just planned to give players a little a lot more variety.

