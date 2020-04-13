Playing Fortnite Trivia On Houseparty Will Unlock A Reward In-Game

Since Houseparty was acquired by Epic Games last year, it’s probably not surprising that the video chat app is now collaborating with Fortnite. In a series of tweets, the Houseparty team announced a new Fortnite trivia deck, while the Fortnite account said that all players would get an in-game reward if there were 20 million correct answers about Fortnite by April 16.

The trivia game can be played in the Chrome browser, or by downloading Houseparty for mobile or macOS, and while the app is designed for playing party games and chatting with friends, the trivia game can also be played alone.

Epic Games hasn’t given any more information on what kind of reward players can expect if they are successful in the trivia challenge, only that it’ll be available globally for all players if the goal is reached.

The trivia challenge ends on April 16 at 11:59 PM ET, and can only be played on the Houseparty app.