PlayStation 5 consoles will be available ‘this week’ at GAME and Smyths Toys, following a TERRIBLE January for drops.

Despite a “terrible” month for restocks of the must-have gaming console, a BATCH of PS5 consoles could be available at GAME and Smyths Toys “this week.”

The Playstation5 was first released in November 2020, and gamers have been waiting for it ever since.

However, the fact that many people are still unable to purchase Sony’s flagship entertainment system demonstrates that the console is still in high demand.

A worldwide semiconductor shortage, allegedly sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, has exacerbated shortages.

The next-gen Playstation console is available in two versions: a digital edition for £349.99 and a disc-drive console for £449.99.

Check out our PS5 live blog for the most up-to-date information on restocks and games…

We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for advice on your favorite consoles and games…

Owners of the PlayStation 5 have reported that their console is turning off or entering rest mode at random times, but there is a solution!

Many PS5 owners are concerned that their expensive console has broken.

More information is available here.