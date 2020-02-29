PlayStation 5: does the new DualShock get this additional feature?

Recently, there has been plenty of speculation about a new feature that the DualShock 5 could get on the PS5 due to a patent. But it might not stay that way, because Sony may also try new things when it comes to charging options.

A new patent has now emerged again, which suggests that the DualShock 5 could also be charged wirelessly in the future. The tangle of cables via a USB port for charging the controller could possibly be a thing of the past on the PlayStation 5.

The said patent entry specifically speaks of a “wireless charging adapter” that can be “coupled with a game controller”. In this way, “inductive charging via an appropriate charging station” is to be made possible in order to “charge the battery in the controller wirelessly”.

The whole thing is therefore not a completely wireless solution, because at least the charging station will logically have to establish a power connection via cable. Once connected, you could simply put your controllers on them to load them – and that should be a significant simplification and a welcome innovation for players.

It remains to be seen whether the feature will actually be implemented. We will keep you up to date! In any case, the PS5 will appear for the Christmas season 2020.