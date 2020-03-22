PlayStation 5 –OT

@nessisonett Didnt they say the SSD is almost as quick to access as the RAM? So they can load higher quality textures in more easily/frequently, no? I could easily be mistaken.

@kyleforrester87 IIRC, Cerny said that as you turned around, it could load textures so fast that you’d get consistently high graphics. Plus, the streaming will look nicer. So, way I see it, XBOX will have higher peaks in graphics whereas PS5 will deliver more consistent graphics. For the screenshot example, that one has to lie with XBOX despite how it might vary in quality in motion.

What you also have to remember is that pure native pixel count won’t necessarily matter too much at such high resolutions and from normal seating distances. With VRS and DLSS (or a version of that), you will be hard pressed to spot any differences – even in a side by side.

Both next gen consoles will have their strengths and weaknesses in some areas but unlike the XB1 vs PS4, the competition shoild be more evenly matched. Remember the Xbox had a faster CPU but in almost every game, the PS4 matched or bettered it. Only a few games where CPU bottleneck mattered did you see Xbox getting a ‘win’ – games like Unity and Hitman with the large crowds gave Xbox a very minor frame rate advantage.

Certain tasks could be handled better by Playstation – thanks to its faster GPU whilst others could be better on Xbox due to its ‘bigger’ GPU. The CPU is faster too on Xbox but only by a small margin – in SMT mode – more if the game is built around Single Thread performance. RAM is faster on Xbox – albeit for 10GB with the other 3.5GB available for devs (2.5GB is for system operations) being ‘slower’ – but not ‘slow’. However, the PS5 is all unified, all the same which may make it easier for devs – not having to be so ‘careful’ where they allocate the blocks.

Assuming the SSD was streaming 10GB of RAW uncompressed data directly into the game, the PS5 would do this in around 2secs where as that would take around 4s on Series X. What this could mean is that Fast Travel could be slightly faster on PS5 than Xbox. I say slightly because compared to current gen, both will be incredibly fast. As for game design, the most likely devs to take advantage of that Data transfer will be the First Party devs as 3rd Party will be looking at the Xbox and bulk of PC gamers hardware too and designing a game around what they can logistically handle. Its possible that Games may have higher quality textures and assets being used at a greater distance fro the camera position on PS5 too but then it will still have to render those and it puts more workload on the GPU. As the CU cores will be used for Ray Tracing, the Xbox could have more rays – a higher ray tracing level but if the CPU isn’t being utilised heavily by PS5, they could use a CPU core as PS5 will be using AMDs version of Ray Tracing compared to MS using their own DXR version.

Its all speculation, one could be stronger here whilst the other is stronger there, one might look/run better because it has a faster CPU/Bigger GPU and the other may Load quicker because of its faster SSD! Of course they could end up being closer than it seems on paper or maybe one may have the advantage in the first few years whilst the other may well have an advantage in the after 3-4yrs when clock speed and data transfer becomes more important because more PC’s offer that as well.

Its very difficult at the moment to predict and like some games are more CPU bottlenecked, others are more GPU bottlenecked – it really depends on the dev and their game. Maybe we will see Data transfer as a bottleneck in gaming but with advancements in compression, streamlining the rendering process and machine learning upscaling, any advantages could be negated on either system. For GPU bottlenecks, you have DLSS, VRS etc, for Data transfer, compression and again Machine Learning upscaling (using lower quality textures but making them look much higher quality) and as for CPU, both are very close in SMT mode anyway…

Its no point speculating where the advantages of either could lie as it really depends on the devs, their design and what their game needs to run at its best. If a game doesn’t need to transfer more than 2.5Gb/s for example, then that is just overkill on a PS5 and doesn’t give it any advantage at all over Xbox in that area. Having watched Digital Foundry’s analysis of Wolfenstein and its implementation of DLSS, 1080p looked as good as native 4k so resolution could be no advantage to Xbox. It will be even more difficult to see with much higher resolutions and after post processing – some don’t even notice when dynamic resolution kicks in now unless its a drastic drop….

At the end of the day, if you are a Sony Fan and have a PS4 back catalogue, you aren’t going to jump to Xbox unless the PS5 is ridiculously under-powered, under-performing and expensive – at least not until the price is cut or Sony address that in a PS5 Pro. I could say the same about an Xbox fan too – they wouldn’t jump ship either unless MS really screw up. Both represent a massive leap over the last gen with a different approach.

In any case, I am excited by the prospect and potential that both offer and intend to get both too. Both will offer a tangible upgrade over any console currently available.

@Jaz007 @KratosMD Oh right i get where Kratos was coming from now. The console wars between the console manufacturers was over pretty quickly this gen, but between fanboys i don’t think it will ever stop lol.

@nessisonett The SSD essentially functions as additional RAM. If that means you can render stuff on the fly as you turn around, there is less need to render additional stuff outside of the player’s view, so you can cram more into the visible field, resulting in a higher graphical fidelity, theoretically.

I feel like the “deep dive” has raised more questions than answers. Good job, Sony.

It’s definitely made me more eager to see something in action on PS5.