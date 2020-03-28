PlayStation Employees Working from Home Until 30th April, Will Receive Full Pay and Equipment Budget

Good stuff

PlayStation is doing right by its employees in both Europe and North America as the coronavirus continues to affect workforces around the world. According to a memo obtained by Waypoint senior reporter Patrick Klepek, the Japanese giant is insisting all staff work from home through 30th April. It’ll also be providing full pay, “regardless of ability to perform remote work due to job function or responsibilities”.

In order to accommodate its employees, it’s issuing a one-time stipend of $1,000 to staff so that they can purchase any equipment they may need. This could include anything from video capture cards to image editing software licenses, we assume. According to Klepek, the package applies to all Worldwide Studios workers, as well. External contractors, meanwhile, will continue to at least receive full-pay during these difficult times.

The manufacturer admitted this week that it’s “carefully monitoring the risk of delays in production schedules for game software titles at both its first-party studios and partner studios”. The release schedule remains relatively unchanged at the time of typing, but we suspect it’s only a matter of time before titles begin to move around. Of course, the safety of its staff is the most important thing, and it sounds like Sony is doing right by its teams.