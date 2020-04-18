PlayStation Now subscription cheaper now

Sony is reducing the annual membership fee.

Good news for owners of a Sony game console: The 12-month PlayStation Now membership is now reduced by 25 percent as part of the spring offers and available at a price of 44.99 euros (instead of 59.99 euros).

Access to 650 games

For the equivalent of 3.75 euros a month, PS Now subscribers can access over 650 games that are added every month. In April the PS Now library received Marvel’s Spider-Man and Just Cause 4 two popular new additions.

Availability

The PlayStation Now offer is available both in the PlayStation Store and at participating retailers. The campaign runs until April 29, 2020.