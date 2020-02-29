PlayStation Plus: These are the free games for March 2020

From the March 4, 2019 Both games are available for free download for one month for PSN subscribers. Even after this period, it can be downloaded if it has already been activated and there is an active subscription.

Subscribers are allowed from last month until March 4, 2020 download the following titles:

What is special about the February offer is that Sony broke its 2-game rule for PS Plus this month. In addition to “The Sims 4” and the VR game “Firewall Zero Hour”, the “Bioshock” collection is also available for download. And this is exactly the three games “Bioshock”, “Bioshock 2” and “Bioshock Infinite”. Anyone who accesses this will get more than 50 hours of fun and a breathtaking story with many twists and turns.