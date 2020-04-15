PlayStation Store April Sale Expands with New Selection of Great Discounts

Tetris Effect! Spyro! Crash!

Sony had always promised that more PlayStation 4 games would be added to its bonanza of an April sale, and the Japanese giant has now delivered with even more discounts to sink your teeth into. These deals haven’t gone live in the US at the time of writing, but those residing in Europe can add the discounted products to their basket right now.

Hunt: Showdown has already had 30 per cent knocked off its asking price, bringing the tense, online shooter down to £24.49, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still a bit expensive at £44.99. Spyro: Reignited Trilogy can be yours for just £17.49, or you can pick it up in a bundle alongside Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for £29.99. Add Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled to that package and all three remakes will cost you £50.99. Elsewhere, Tetris Effect is half price at £17.49, Rez Infinite receives the same discount down to £12.49, and Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition is just £8.99.

There are many more deals on offer though so head on over to the PlayStation Store to check out the full list. You’ve got until midnight on 29th April 2020 to claim these discounts. Will any of these new additions be finding a place in your PS4 basket? Let us know in the comments below.