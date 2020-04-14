PlayStation Store Sales Charts: New Releases Can’t Compete with Call of Duty

Modern Warfare and Warzone lead the way

March saw the release of several key PlayStation 4 titles, but none of them could quite knock Call of Duty: Modern Warfare off its throne. Particularly in Europe, last month’s new games didn’t make much of a dent in the digital download chart.

DOOM Eternal is 14th in Europe, but fares better across the Atlantic, where it debuts at number four. North America’s chart also features MLB The Show 20 in second and Nioh 2 in eighth; neither game made it into the European list. However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, despite releasing on 31st March, found its way to 20th in Europe and fifth in the States.

It seems Activision’s shooter can do no wrong at the moment, as Call of Duty: Warzone is also sitting pretty atop the free-to-play chart in both territories. Meanwhile, Beat Saber is still king of the PSVR chart. It just received a new free song all about fitness, so perhaps that’s a reason why.

Which PS4 games did you buy digitally in March? Put your PS4 in rest mode in the comments below.