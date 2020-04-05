PlayStation Store Spring 2020 sale slashes prices on major games

It’s that time of year again — Sony is back with another PlayStation Store Spring Sale, this one offering up to 50-percent off the cost of games. As with past PS Store sales, the new spring sale covers both familiar and obscure game titles, some discounted so deeply that they’re nearly free, while others are substantially discounted compared to their usual price. The sale comes just in time for everyone stuck in quarantine.

Every year, Sony launches a spring sale that offers a huge number of games for its current-generation console, as well as a lesser number of discounted games for its older console. That’s not the case this year — Sony is only offering discounts on PS4 titles, which makes sense in light of the upcoming PS5 launch and the obsolete nature of the PS3.

Console owners will find discounts on a number of games, including hits like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at $35.99 versus its regular $59.99 rate. As well, there’s discounts on popular offerings like Rocket League at $9.99 versus $19.99, Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition at $39.99 versus $99.99, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville at $19.99 versus $39.99, and Mortal Kombat 11 at $23.99 versus $59.99.

Sports fans will also enjoy a nice selection of game titles currently discounted to low rates, including NHL 20 at $23.99 versus $59.99, NBA 2K20 at $19.79 versus its original $59.99, FIFA 20 at $23.99 versus $59.99, and Rugby 20 for $29.99 versus $49.99.

In addition to video games, the PlayStation Store Spring 2020 sale also includes discounts on a large number of movies, including things like Frozen 2, Aquaman, Joker, MIB International, Resident Evil, The Dark Knight Rises, Toy Story 4, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, The Hangover, and more. All of these items and prices are for customers located in the United States. The full list can be found here.