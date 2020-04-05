Pluto’s underground ocean could be very old, deep … and habitable

A new analysis of the images obtained by NASA’s New Horizons probe, suggests that Pluto has had a vast underground ocean since shortly after the dwarf planet was formed, about 4.5 billion years ago. In addition, the ocean could be completely surrounding and interacting with the rocky core, which would provide nutrients for hypothetical life forms.

The finding, which would have had to be officially presented during the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference on March 16, canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, can be viewed here.

The fact that Pluto also has a large reserve of groundwater indicates that the oceans could be common at the outer edges of the Solar System. Some of them, moreover, including Pluto itself, might even be able to sustain life, which radically changes our thinking about the Kuiper Belt, the vast region of icy objects beyond Neptune’s orbit.

Back in 2015, the New Horizons caught the first signs that Pluto, nearly 6 billion km from Earth, harbored an ocean of liquid water beneath its icy surface. It is difficult to know exactly how much water we are talking about, how long it has been there and how much of that water has been able to freeze over time. And that is precisely what the new research is trying to clarify.

In the words of Carver Bierson, from the University of California at Santa Cruz and first signatory to the study, “if there is an ocean (on Pluto) today, since when is it there?” To answer the question, Bierson and his collaborators have considered two possible scenarios.

If Pluto had a “cold origin”, all groundwater would have frozen before it began to melt from the heat generated by decomposing radioactive elements in the planet’s core. Then some of that water would have re-frozen over time. In that scenario, the researchers would expect to see cracks and ripples in the surface ice cap, caused first by Pluto’s contraction as the ice melted, and by its expansion later, as the water froze again.

Hot origin

In the second scenario, Bierson imagined a “hot origin” for Pluto, where the planet’s ocean would have remained in a liquid state throughout its existence, uninterruptedly for 4.5 billion years. In that case, the surface would only show cracks attributable to the sea expanding, as the water was partially frozen. And that’s exactly what Bierson and colleagues found in the New Horizon images, suggesting that Pluto’s liquid ocean is almost as old as the planet itself.

“Probably,” explains the scientist, “that means that the origin of Pluto was hot. And that perhaps it soon began to have a liquid ocean.”

As for the amount of water that ocean contains, it could be a lot. In another study published in 2019 and in which Bierson was also participating, it was already said that to explain the surface lines of Pluto you would need an ocean at least 150 km deep, ten times more than the deepest of the earth. And it would also be necessary for the planet’s rocky core to contain minerals, such as serpentine, which is formed due to the interaction between rocks and water.

If that is so, we would have an open “way” to reach life. Astrobiologists believe, in effect, that these rock / water interactions could provide energy and nutrients to sustain living things. An idea that fills scientists with excitement.

The possibility that Pluto has a habitable ocean, therefore, increases the chances that the same thing is happening to other objects in the Kuiper belt as well. Which would be one of the best hypotheses imaginable to be tested by future missions to Pluto and beyond. .