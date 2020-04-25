Pokémon Go Abra Community Day guide: best movesets and start times

Pokémon Go’s Abra Community Day takes place on April 25 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in your local time zone.

The Community Day will last for six hours instead of the usual three, and Abra will be spawning in abundance, which means you won’t need to leave the house. Shiny Abra will also be spawning more often during the event period.

Since Abra will be popping up everywhere, just tap every Abra you see until you get a Shiny one. You’ll find one sooner or later, as the Shiny rate on Community Days is boosted to about a one in 24 rate.

Evolving Abra into an Alakazam during the event period will teach it the fighting-type move Counter. While this isn’t great for raiding, this is a pretty OK move to know for PvP battles.

All Stardust from catching Pokémon will be tripled, so use a Star Piece to get even more. This event also overlaps with the Buddy Up event, so you’ll also get double XP for evolving Pokémon. Pop a Lucky Egg, and evolve all the Abra you get for a load of XP. Abra only costs 25 candy to evolve, so it’s an easy way to cash out on the events overlapping.

Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic is a very good psychic-type raid attacker, only falling behind Deoxys and Mewtwo.