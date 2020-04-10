Pokemon Go Adding Leaderboards And A Special Marill Event

The first season of Pokemon Go’s Go Battle League is underway, and soon you’ll have a way to track how you and other players are performing. Developer Niantic has announced it is rolling out leaderboards for the Go Battle League on Friday, April 10.

The leaderboard update will arrive after the Go Battle League changes formats from Ultra League to Master League. The leaderboard will display the top 500 players along with their teams, rankings, ratings, and total matches. Niantic says the leaderboard will update every day between 8 and 10 PM UTC, and standings will be based on the previous day’s ratings.

To celebrate the launch of leaderboards, Niantic is holding a special Marill event in Pokemon Go this weekend. The event takes place on April 12. You’ll have better chances of encountering Marill the more Go Battle League matches you win between 11 AM and 2 PM local time on that day, and you’re guaranteed to encounter the Aqua Mouse Pokemon as a Basic Reward after your first and third wins.

Additionally, you’ll earn twice the normal amount of Stardust each time you catch Marill during the event, and you’ll be able to complete 20 sets of Go Battle League matches instead of the usual five throughout the entire period. You can read more details about the leaderboard update and Marill event on the official Pokemon Go website.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go’s spring 2020 event has just kicked off. Until April 16, Pokemon like Exeggcute, Chansey, Mareep, Marill, and Torchic will appear in the wild more often than normal. You’ll also have a chance to encounter Shiny Exeggcute, flower crown Buneary, and flower hat Pikachu. The Legendary Pokemon Landorus is also available in Raids until April 21, and April’s Field Research tasks are live.