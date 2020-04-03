Pokémon Go April 2020 Field Research guide

Pokémon Go has basic missions that players can complete in exchange for Pokémon encounters, items, and Stardust. They’re called Field Research Tasks.

Spinning Pokéstops will give players a Field Research Task to complete. Each stop will give a task once a day and players can hold up to three tasks at once. Upon completing a task, players will get a stamp marked with the date. After getting seven stamps from seven different days, players will encounter a special Pokémon, as well as get Stardust, items, and some XP as rewards. Players can turn in multiple tasks a day, but will only receive one stamp for the first task they complete that day. Note that after completing a task, you can wait to turn it in, if you want to save the stamp for another day.

On April 1, the reward for completing a week’s worth of stamps was changed to Alolan Exeggutor, complete with bonus Stardust. This Pokémon isn’t the best around for anything (PvP or otherwise), but if you’re missing one from your collection, might as well grab one of these tall dudes.

Related

Completing the individual tasks also rewards sweet stuff. Rare spawns like Aerodactyl or Chansey can be rewards for tasks, as well as important loot like Rare Candy or Golden Razzberries.

Here’s a complete list of the current Field Research Tasks and the rewards, as of April 1, 2020.