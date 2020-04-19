Pokemon Go April Community Day 2020: Shiny Abra, Start Time, And Bonuses

Pokemon Go’s long-delayed Abra Community Day has finally been rescheduled. The event, which was originally slated to take place on March 15 before developer Niantic postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held on Saturday, April 25, more than a month after its original date.

While Abra will remain the featured Pokemon for April’s Community Day, Niantic has made some changes to the event from its original plans. To catch you up, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about April’s Pokemon Go Community Day below.

As previously mentioned, Abra will remain the featured Pokemon for April’s Community Day, which means it’ll spawn more frequently than normal during the event. That also means you’ll still have a chance to capture a Shiny Abra, which will be easier to find throughout the Community Day. While Shiny Pokemon are typically rare to see in Pokemon Go, the increased Abra spawns should ensure you come across a few with enough persistence.

Like other featured Pokemon, Abra is able to learn a special event-exclusive move during this month’s Community Day. If you can power up its evolved form, Kadabra, into Alakazam up to two hours after the Community Day ends, it’ll learn the Fighting-type fast attack Counter. This applies to any Kadabra that evolves during the designated period, even if you obtained it prior to the event.

As usual, you can evolve Abra into Kadabra and Alakazam by feeding it enough Abra Candy, but there’s a second way you can obtain the Pokemon’s final form: the recently introduced trade evolution method. Just as in the mainline series, some Pokemon can now evolve via trading. If you trade an eligible Pokemon with another player, its Candy requirement will be completely removed, letting you evolve it essentially for free.

Kadabra is one of the Pokemon that can evolve using this new method. If you receive a Kadabra in a trade, you’ll be able to evolve it into Alakazam without having to feed it any Candy. Since trading in Pokemon Go can only be performed locally, you’ll need to have a friend willing to trade a Kadabra with you ahead of or during this month’s Community Day, but this is a quicker way to obtain Alakazam than the usual evolution method.

Niantic is introducing a new element for the Abra Community Day: an exclusive Special Research story quest. To participate, you’ll need to purchase a virtual ticket from Pokemon Go’s in-game store. The ticket costs $1 USD and grants you access to a special questline called Investigating Illusions, which will reward you with 13,000 Stardust, a Poffin, a Rocket Radar (which can be used to track down and battle Team Rocket leaders Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff), and other items when completed.

Unlike previous Community Days, which typically run for only three hours, April’s event will run for six, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. That means you’ll have until 7 PM local time to get an Alakazam that knows Counter.

Along with increased Abra spawns, a few other bonuses will be available throughout April’s Community Day. First, you’ll receive three times the usual amount of Stardust for catching Pokemon during the event. In addition to that, any Incenses that you use will remain active for three hours rather than the usual 30 minutes.