Pokemon Go Buddy Event Now Live, And It Features Two Rare Region-Exclusive Pokemon

Pokemon Go’s Buddy Up event is now underway. The event runs until 10 PM local time on April 27 and brings out a variety of rare Pokemon, including two region exclusives.

Throughout the Buddy Up event, you’re more likely to find Pokemon like Alolan Meowth, Chansey, Eevee, Feebas, Lillipup, and Joltik in the wild and in eggs. The Gen 5 Pokemon Woobat, which was previously available as February’s Research Breakthrough reward, will also appear in the wild for the first time, and you can receive special event-exclusive Field Research tasks from PokeStops.

In addition to the aforementioned Pokemon, the Buddy Up event also brings out Volbeat and Illumise. This is notable because each of these monsters is normally exclusive to certain regions; Volbeat can typically only be found in Europe, Asia, and Oceania, while Illumise only appears in the Americas and Africa. Throughout the Buddy Up event, however, both Pokemon will be available around the world, and if you’re lucky enough, you’ll be able to encounter their Shiny forms.

Rounding out the Buddy Up event are a variety of in-game bonuses. Throughout the event, your buddy Pokemon will bring you gifts more often, and it’ll take half the normal amount of distance to earn buddy candy and hearts. You’ll also earn twice the usual amount of Stardust for evolving Pokemon, whether or not it’s set as your buddy. You can read more details about the event on the official Pokemon Go website.

Just before the Buddy Up event ends, Niantic will also host Pokemon Go’s Abra Community Day. That event was originally scheduled to occur back in March before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now take place this Saturday, April 25, and run for six hours instead of the usual three.

Pokemon Go’s latest Legendary, Landorus, will also be available in the game a little longer. The Legendary was originally scheduled to leave the game on April 21, but it will now appear in Raids until April 28. If you need help catching one, be sure to check out our Landorus Raid guide.