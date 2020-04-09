Pokemon Go Full April 2020 Field Research Task List

April is officially underway, which means Pokemon Go developer Niantic has once again refreshed the game’s Field Research list. While many of April’s tasks are the same as March’s, most offer new Pokemon encounters, and you won’t find many tasks that require you to hatch eggs (which is helpful as many part of the world are under lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic).

Unlike the more story-focused Special Research quests, Field Research tasks are distributed via PokeStops. You’ll receive a random task when you spin the Photo Disc, and each one you complete will net you rewards, which can range from helpful items like Berries to encounters with certain Pokemon.

On top of that, the first Field Research task you complete each day will earn you a stamp. If you collect seven stamps, you’ll achieve what’s called a Research Breakthrough, which will net you additional rewards as well as an encounter with a special Pokemon. April’s Research Breakthrough reward is the rare Alolan Exeggutor; you’ll get a chance to catch the Pokemon each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough this month.

As previously mentioned, the Field Research tasks you receive from PokeStops will be randomly drawn from a larger pool. You can see the full list of April’s Field Research tasks, as compiled by The Silph Road, below.

In addition to these tasks, Niantic offered a handful of Field Research quests that tied into Pokemon Go’s April Fools’ event, which ran from April 1-7. These led to encounters with Sudowoodo, Croagunk, and the debuting Gen 5 Pokemon Stunfisk. Niantic has also outlined some other Pokemon Go events happening in April, including a spring event that introduces flower crown Buneary and more.