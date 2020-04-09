Pokemon Go Giving Away Free Items

Pokemon Go players can grab a few free items in the game for a limited time. Niantic is giving away a free item bundle that includes eight Poke Balls, four Silver Pinap Berries, and four Gold Razz Berries via a special code.

Android users can claim the aforementioned bundle by inputting the code EMRK2EZWLVSSZDC5 in Pokemon Go’s in-game store; iOS players can grab the bundle by entering the code on the official Pokemon Go website. Note that you cannot use your Pokemon Trainer Club account to log in and claim the gift. If you need help redeeming the code, you can find more details on Niantic’s support website.

In addition to the freebie, Niantic is offering a new 1 PokeCoin bundle in Pokemon Go’s in-game store. The bundle will be available until April 13 and includes 20 Ultra Balls and 15 Pinap Berries, making it a particularly great deal. A new bundle will replace it on April 13 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET.

Niantic began offering these rotating 1 PokeCoin bundles in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has made it difficult to play Pokemon Go outdoors. The developer has implemented numerous other tweaks to the game as well to make it easier to play from a personal setting; it recently began offering extra bonuses indefinitely, and it will soon give players the ability to participate in Raid Battles from home.

In other Pokemon Go news, the game’s spring event kicks off this Thursday, April 9, and introduces flower crown Buneary and other special Pokemon to the game. The Legendary Landorus is also available until April 21, and a new set of Field Research tasks has gone live. This month’s Research Breakthrough reward is an encounter with Alolan Exeggutor.