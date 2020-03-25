Pokemon Go Is Getting A Very Helpful New Feature Soon

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has been making numerous adjustments to the popular AR game as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to canceling a handful of events that were planned to take place this month (including this week’s Lugia Raid event), the studio has implemented a variety of tweaks to make it easier to play the game from home, including a handy new feature that will help you keep track of what’s happening in the title.

Niantic is introducing a Today View tab in Pokemon Go. This tab will be located in the same menu as your Field Research and Special Research tasks, and it will make it easier to keep track of what’s currently going on in the game. Among other things, Today View will display ongoing and upcoming in-game events, as well as personal stats, such as your daily streaks and what Pokemon you currently have defending Gyms.

Niantic hasn’t announced when the Today View tab will go live in Pokemon Go, but it teases that it will be rolled out “soon.” In the meantime, you can read more details about the upcoming feature on the official Pokemon Go website.

In another attempt to make Pokemon Go easier to play from home, the game is now offering extra bonuses indefinitely. For the time being, you’ll earn triple the normal amount of Stardust and XP for the first Pokemon you catch each day. The gift limit has also been increased; you can now open up to 30 gifts each day and carry up to 20 of them in your inventory. Finally, Niantic is offering a new, 1 PokeCoin bundle in Pokemon Go’s in-game store every day.

As previously mentioned, Lugia was scheduled to return to Raid Battles this week, but Niantic canceled that event. Instead, players will continue to be able to catch Cobalion as a Go Battle League reward until March 31. The Legendary Pokemon Landorus is slated to make its debut in Pokemon Go that same day, but it’s currently unclear if the ongoing coronavirus situation will affect those plans as well.