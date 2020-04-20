Pokémon Go is having an incense event, which you can play from home

Pokémon Go developer Niantic has made numerous efforts to make the mobile game playable while trainers are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Remote Raid Passes and cheap bundles of PokéBalls, Niantic will soon hold a play-at-home event, powered by the game’s Incense item.

On Sunday, April 19, Pokémon Go will hold its inaugural Incense Day. Players will be able to purchase a three-pack of Incense for one PokéCoin from the in-game store. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, Sentret will spawn, drawn to players’ Incense, which will last for an hour — double the standard length. (Hopefully, you still have some cheap Incense left over from the previous discounted bundle.)

Additionally, the following Pokémon will spawn during that six-hour window on Incense Day:

