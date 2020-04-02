Pokemon Go Landorus: Weaknesses And Best Counters

Landorus, the third and final member of the Forces of Nature trio from Pokemon Black and White, has finally arrived in Pokemon Go. The Legendary Abundance Pokemon will be available until 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on April 21, so you’ll only have a limited time to capture it. If you’re hoping to add one to your collection before it leaves the game, we’ve rounded up some tips on how to battle and catch Landorus below.

The most common way to encounter Landorus is in Gyms as a five-star Raid. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to physically travel to one of these Raids, Niantic has temporarily doubled the distance from which you can interact with Gyms, and it will soon roll out an option to participate in Raids from home.

Beyond that, Landorus will also be available as a Go Battle League reward encounter. You’ll have a chance to catch the Legendary Pokemon if you are able to hit rank 4 in the Go Battle League PvP mode. You normally need to walk 5 km before you can participate in the Go Battle League, but Niantic has dropped that restriction given the current circumstances.

Landorus is a Ground/Flying Pokemon. This unique combination means certain types that normally have an advantage over Flying Pokemon–such as Electric and Rock–only deal neutral damage to Landorus. Similarly, while Grass Pokemon are normally strong against Ground types, they’ll only do neutral damage to Landorus thanks to the fact that it’s part-Flying.

However, Landorus’s typing opens up a glaring weakness to Ice Pokemon, so you’ll want to stack your team with monsters like Mamoswine, Glaceon, and Weavile when challenging it. Water Pokemon like Kyogre, Suicune, and Gyarados also have an advantage over Landorus, so you can round out your team with those for your best chance to defeat the Legendary.