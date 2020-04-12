Pokemon GO leaderboard rankings revealed at last

Today Niantic revealed a real leaderboard for Pokemon GO. This system is based on Pokemon GO Battle League leaderboard data and rankings. The notion of leaderboards have been a part of the Pokemon GO community for years – several unofficial iterations rose and fell – now it’s time for the real deal.

Through PokemonGOLive.com, the leaderboard will be rolling out as early as today – it might already be up by the time you read this article! UPDATE: Official launch is Friday, April 10, 2020 00:01 (PDT). The leaderboard will refresh once per day – at first – between approximately 8PM UTC and 10PM UTC. The leaderboard will feature “the top five hundred Trainers around the world” using rankings based on “previous day’s in-game ratings” for trainers rank 7 and up. Per the official announcement released this week:

– Rankings show top 500 Trainers in the world and their Trainer nicknames, teams, ranks, ratings, and total matches.

– Trainers with active disciplinary action or inappropriate Trainer nicknames will be excluded without prior notice.

This launch will be celebrated by an event that takes place on Sunday, April 12, 2020. That’s this weekend! The event begins on April 12 at 00:01 (at the beginning of the day) until the last minute of the day, local time.

But wait, you might be saying, doesn’t Niantic promote safe gameplay? Why would they have an event start and end when it’s dark outside? Because the event’s benefits can ALL be had from home!

This event gives players the ability to complete 20 sets of GO Battle League battles in a 24-hour span. That’s FOUR TIMES the amount of battles you’d normally be able to do in that same period of time. With 20 sets of GO Battle League battles, you’ll be able to engage in up to 100 battles total!

This event will also be joined by a Marill celebration! GO Battle Day: Marill! This event will take place Sunday, April 12, from 11AM to 2PM local time, and during that time, you’ll get Marill-related rewards for tasks!

Marill will appear as a “guaranteed Basic Reward” after your first and third wins. If you’re using a Premium Battle Pass, you’ll see Marill as an encounter to catch after every win “as a guaranteed Premium Reward.” Users will also get 2x Catch Stardust for each Marill caught during the event.