Pokemon Go: Mythical Pokemon Genesect Now Live As A Paid Event

As teased, Genesect has arrived in Pokemon Go. The Mythical Pokemon is now available in Niantic’s popular mobile game as part of a new Special Research event. However, you’ll need to buy a virtual ticket if you’re hoping to catch it.

You can encounter Genesect through a new Special Research story quest called A Drive to Investigate, which kicked off at 8 AM local time on March 20 and runs until 10 PM local time on March 26. As previously mentioned, this story quest will only be accessible if you have a virtual ticket, which can be purchased from Pokemon Go’s in-game shop for $8 USD.

Purchasing the ticket will grant you access to various Special Research tasks that culminate in an encounter with Genesect. If you don’t buy a ticket, you’ll have a chance to encounter the new Mythical Pokemon in EX Raids beginning in April. In addition to Genesect, the Special Research story quest will lead to encounters with other Bug- and Steel-type Pokemon such as Pinsir, Scizor, Skarmory, Karrablast, Shelmet, and Durant.

You’ll receive a few other perks for purchasing the Drive to Investigate ticket, including a Genesect-themed cap and bag for your trainer, along with the following items:

Coinciding with the Genesect Special Research event is the previously teased “mystery weekend event,” which runs from March 20-23. During that time, Normal, Fire, Water, Electric, and Ice Pokemon will spawn in the wild more frequently than usual. Nincada will also be appearing more often during the event, and you’ll have a chance to encounter a Shiny version.

On top of that, lower-level Raids will feature Bug- or Steel-type Pokemon, Karrablast and Shelmet will hatch more frequently from 5 km eggs, and you’ll earn twice the normal amount of Stardust when you catch or hatch Pokemon. You can read more about the event on the Pokemon Go website.

Pokemon Go’s March Community Day was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, but Niantic postponed the event due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, the developer has extended this month’s Cobalion and Lugia Raid events. You can also encounter a few Legendary Pokemon in Raids, including Thundurus, and a new set of Field Research tasks is available.