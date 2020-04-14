Pokémon Go PvP league gets leaderboards and a special Marill event

The player-vs.-player league for Pokémon Go, known as Go Battle League, will implement a new leaderboard starting Friday, April 10, developer Niantic announced on Thursday. The Go Battle League leaderboards will showcase the top 500 trainers competing in Pokémon Go PvP, just as the league transitions from Ultra League to Master League battles.

According to an announcement from Niantic, rankings on the board will display players on the leaderboard who are rank 7 and higher based on the previous day’s in-game ratings. Trainers “with active disciplinary action or inappropriate Trainer nicknames will be excluded” from the leaderboards, Niantic noted.

Niantic is also trying something new for Go Battle League: a limited-time event focusing on the Pokémon Marill. Called Go Battle Day, the event will take place on Sunday, April 12. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, Marill will appear as a basic reward after players’ first and third wins in Go Battle League matches. Players who use a Premium Battle Pass will encounter Marill after every win. The event will not prevent special rewards, such as the Pikachu Libre encounter at rank 10, from appearing as encounters.

Go Battle Day: Marill will also let players compete in 20 sets of PvP battles from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.

Marill is currently spawning in the wild in Pokémon Go, which is in the midst of a special spring event that runs April 9-16.