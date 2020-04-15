Pokemon Go Remote Raid Passes Let You Join Raids From Home

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is continuing to tweak the popular mobile game in an effort to make it more enjoyable from a personal setting amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The studio has now shared details on more upcoming adjustments on the way to the title, including the ability to join Raid Battles remotely.

In a blog post, Niantic announced it will soon introduce a new item to Pokemon Go called Remote Raid Passes. As their name suggests, these will allow you to join any Raid displayed on the Nearby screen remotely, removing the need to physically travel to that Gym. You’ll be able to get a Remote Raid Pass as part of a limited-time 1 PokeCoin bundle; you’ll also be able to purchase individual Remote Raid Passes from the in-game shop for a “special discounted” price of 100 PokeCoins.

This feature comes with some caveats, however. At launch, players who join Raids via Remote Raid Passes will have the same attack power as those physically present at the Gym, but Niantic says remote players’ attack power will eventually be reduced. Additionally, while up to 20 players will be able to join the same Raid, only a limited number will be able to do so using Remote Raid Passes. Niantic says it will continue making adjustments to this feature over time.

In addition to Remote Raid Passes, players will soon begin receiving one bonus Field Research task each day without spinning a PokeStop. Niantic says these tasks will be different from the usual Field Research and focus on activities that can be completed from home. If you already have three active Field Research tasks, a fourth slot will be added for the bonus task.

A slew of other adjustments are in the works as well. Your Buddy Pokemon will soon give you Gifts if you start to run low on them, you’ll be able to activate multiple Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces, and Incenses at a time, and you can soon power up your Pokemon much more quickly by feeding them multiple Candies and Stardust at once. You can read more about the upcoming changes on the Pokemon Go website.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go’s spring event is running until April 16, while the Legendary Landorus is appearing in Raids until April 21. April’s Field Research tasks are also still available. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough this month, your reward will be an encounter with Alolan Exeggutor.