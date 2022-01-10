Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour for January 2022: all Pokemon, dates, and bonuses

All Pokemon, dates, and bonuses for the month of January 2022 in Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour

This month, players will have a better chance of seeing Diglett, Plusle, and Minun thanks to the Spotlight Hours in POKEMON Go.

For one hour, select pokemon spawn rates are increased, as well as special bonuses.

In a lengthy blog post about what’s coming up for players this month, Niantic laid out the January schedule.

Let’s get straight to the point and look at the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hours for January 2022.

Every week on Tuesday, from 6pm to 7pm local time, Pokemon Go Spotlight Hours are held.

Each Spotlight Hour features a unique pokemon as well as unique bonuses.

To ensure you don’t miss out on the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour in January, here is the schedule:

The pokemon appearing during Spotlight Hour, with the exception of Solosis, have a chance of being Shiny.

Taking advantage of bonus items during Pokemon Go Spotlight Hours is always a good idea.

You can use Incense to increase nearby pokemon spawn rates even more, and Pinap Berries to double Candy on top of the event bonus.

Fill your Wordle void with this clone game with ‘infinite’ puzzles.

Wordle strategies, tips, and tricks for quickly completing daily puzzles.

Here’s how I made (dollar)5,000 playing The Sandbox metaverse game.

Infosurhoy Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team?