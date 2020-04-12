Pokémon Go Spring 2020 event guide: Field Research and bonuses

Spring has sprung in Pokémon Go, and there’s a new event to commemorate.

From April 9 at 8 a.m. until April 16 at 10 p.m. in your local time, spring-themed Pokémon, as well as Pokémon in flower crowns will be spawning in abundance.

Exeggcute, Chansey, Mareep, Marill, and Torchic will be spawning more often, with Exeggcute spawning Shiny.

Buneary and Pikachu will also be wearing flower crowns to celebrate the spring, and these special versions also have a chance to appear Shiny. Pichu and Togepi wearing flower crowns will hatch from two kilometer eggs as well.

All eggs from gifts will be two kilometer, instead of the usual seven kilometer eggs. Incubators will continue to hatch eggs in half the normal time as one of the measures to keep folks playing Pokémon Go while staying indoors. Hatched eggs will also give double candy during the duration of the spring event. Lucky Eggs will last for one hour, instead of 30 minutes.

