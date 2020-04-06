Pokémon Go spring event will bring more flower-wearing Pokémon

Pokémon Go is celebrating the arrival of spring with a weeklong event that will kick off April 9, and give some Pokémon new flowery headwear.

A few Pokémon will appear more often in the wild, including Exeggcute (which has a chance to be shiny), Chansey, Mareep, Marill, and Torchic. Also appearing in the wild — and both of them with a chance to be shiny — will be Buneary wearing a flower crown and Pikachu wearing a flower hat.

More Pokémon are getting the flower crown treatment: Pichu and Togepi. They’ll be hatching from 2 km eggs, as will Happiny, Munchlax, Tyrogue, Chingling, and Riolu. If you need to stock up on 2 km eggs, all gifts received during the event from friends will be 2 km, not 7 km.

Finally, if you’re looking for Alolan Exeggutor, Azumarill, and Audino, they’ll be available through spring event-exclusive Field Research tasks in Pokémon Go.

The event, which runs from Thursday, April 9, at 8 a.m. to Thursday, April 16, at 10 p.m., will also offer double hatch candy and Lucky Eggs that last for one hour.

Pokémon Go’s half-distance egg-hatching boost will also be in effect during the event, part of Niantic’s efforts to keep people playing while limiting their outside time.