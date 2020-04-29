Pokémon GO: Time travel with the nostalgia challenges

The nostalgia challenges in Pokémon GO send the trainers back to the Kanto region – where the long journey with the red and blue editions began in 1996.

With the release of Pokémon Red and Blue for the Game Boy on February 27, 1996, developer Game Freak the fascination of Pokémon that continues to this day on the European market. Numerous editions later, Niantic looks back on a few milestones in Pokémon history in its Pokémon GO mobile offshoot with the nostalgia challenges. From May 1st to May 29th, research series for the time-honored regions of Kanto, Johto, Hoenn and Sinnoh unlocked before the event culminates in the special research “Champ of the nostalgia challenge 2020” at the beginning of June.

The research can be completed in chronological order, thus starting with the Kanto region – known from the red and blue editions. Each row has eight setswhich in turn contain three projects each. As part of the themed weeks, Pokémon from the individual regions appear in raid battles, in the wild and in eggs. For the completion of all sets in a row, the trainers receive ten special candies and an encounter with one of the most coveted Pokémon in the respective region – in the case of Kanto these are Mewtwo. The Kanto challenges will be available from May 1-8.