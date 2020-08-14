‘Pokemon GO’ Unova Week: Here’s Everything You Need to Know From Boss Raids to Shiny Odds

The final week of the Ultra Unlock event in Pokemon GO is about to start this Friday, Aug. 14, beginning at 4:00 p.m EDT, until next Friday, Aug. 21, at 4:00 p.m. EDT, and like previous weeks, players can have the chance to catch some new monsters.

In a Newsweek report, During Unova week, players will have a chance to catch two Gen 5 Pokemon and a regional one, plus a new Shiny form will also be debuting.

As with the last weeks of Ultra Unlock event, the 7-km eggs will have more chances of spawning a themed Pokemon, along with the Legendary Boss Raids to one to four stars raids–and of course, themed Pokemon will also spawn more for one week.

Based on the report, the Shiny form of Rock-type Pokemon Roggenrola will finally make its appearance on Pokemon GO for the first time, but you need to be lucky to find one as typically, the odds of spawning or finding a Shiny variant is one in 20–and that also works with the Legendary Pokemon on five-tier Raids.

Nevertheless, Niantic Labs has confirmed that the Roggenrola will spawn more and be available on Raids, so ready your Incense, Lure Modules, Pokeballs, and your Raid Passes you can get a Shiny Roggenrola to add to your Pokedex.

Meanwhile, the two new Pokemons from Unova that will be available during this Pokemon GO are Emolga and Bouffalant, which are Electric and Flying-type and Normal-types, respectively.

However, Bouffalant will only be available in one region of the world: New York.

That’s because Unova was apparently based off the United States, and it takes its shape after Manhattan, so it made sense that Unova week will give them a little token of appreciation for inspiring the fictional Pokemon region.

Besides spawning in the wild, Bouffalant will also hatch on 5-km eggs for players in and around New York.

Meanwhile, Emolga is still available elsewhere and will hatch from 7-km eggs as well as spawn more in the wilds along with Pokemon like Cottonee and Sewaddle.

So, who’s the boss for Legendary five-star Raids for Pokemon GO Unova Week?

Well, it turns out that Genesect will be back for Pokemon GO and that Niantic will be debuting its Shiny variant this week, but as aforementioned, the Shiny odds are only one in 20, so you better have tons of Raid passes, including remote ones, to have a chance at a Shiny Genesect.

A few other Unova Pokemon will be available for the low-star Raids.

In related news, the Daily Express noted that Niantic Labs had released the list of Pokemon for the next Pokemon GO Community Day, and it’s up to the players to choose which Pokemon will be on the spotlight.

The choices include Charmander, Porygon, Caterpie, and Grimer.

The voting hasn’t opened yet, so players have no idea which Pokemon will be the star of the next Community Day.

Pokemon GO is available on iOS and Android devices.

