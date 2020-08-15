‘Pokemon GO’ Unova Week: How to Defeat Genesect (Counters & Weaknesses), Plus Shiny Odds

Unova week, the final week of the Ultra Unlock event for Pokemon GO is coming this Friday, Aug. 14, starting at 4:00 p.m. EDT, which will last until next Friday, Aug. 21, at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

As with previous weeks, a legendary or mythical Pokemon will be available for the five-star Boss Raids, and these monsters rarely appear in the game that it’s basically the best time to defeat and catch them.

During Dragon week, players had a chance at capturing a Rayquaza and its Shiny variant, while during Enigma week, players had the chance to encounter Deoxys and a Shiny variant. This time around, mythical Pokemon Genesect will be back.

According to GameSpot, this marks the first time Genesect is available in standard Raids as previously, the only way to get it is through EX Raids, which will require an invitation, or by finishing the Pokemon GO Special Research story event.

If you haven’t had the chance to capture Genesect yet, now’s your chance–but first, you need to defeat the Pokemon on five-star Boss Raids.

Genesect is a Bug/Steel-type Pokemon, meaning there’s quite a few Pokemon that won’t work against it, although it is incredibly vulnerable to Fire-types, so you should use your most powerful Fire-type Pokemon on the Raid.

Here are the best counters you can use against this mythical Pokemon along with their best possible combos:

According to Guide Stash, it is best to work with four to seven friends against Genesect, especially as he is on the highest Tier Raid. This only means it will have a massive Combat Power (CP) and will easily knock down your Pokemon, especially if they’re vulnerable to it or their moves are not effective.

With that, you’ll want to avoid using a Psychic-type Pokemon against it.

Firstly, they are weak against Bug-type moves, so they’ll be at a considerable disadvantage, paired with their inability to cast a super effective or even a normal attack against the Pokemon.

When you build a team, it’s best to call out your best friends as the friendship level will have a significant effect on the Raid and allow your Pokemon to beat Genesect easier, especially if you are both at level 40 or at least level 35.

This will be the first time Pokemon GO is releasing a Shiny Genesect, so it’s the best time to stack up on your Raid Pass and join as many raids as you can, especially as the odds of encountering one is one in 20.

Nevertheless, if you’re really lucky, you might encounter one as soon as you join the Raid or after a few tries, but this is incredibly rare.

Pokemon GO is available on iOS and Android devices.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Nhx Tingson