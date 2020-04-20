Pokémon Gold and Silver’s Johto region recreated in Animal Crossing

Sure, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are turning the game into a horror video game — but how about something a little more wholesome? New Horizons player and YouTube creator ヒノッチ has swapped blood splatters for pixels to put together a recreation of Pokémon Gold and Silver’s Johto region in the game.

And here’s the best news: The player is sharing codes so that you can add Pokémon pixel art to your own game. A full tour and all the details are included in a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday. And if you’re not interested in recreating the island yourself — and I don’t blame you, it looks like a ton of work — you can, at least, grab a few Pokémon sprites. Pikachu! Snorlax!

In the YouTube video, ヒノッチ is running around Johto in an adorable and cleverly built Cyndaquil outfit, which is a custom design using a long dress and a baseball cap. It’s the perfect touch; Cyndaquil is a beloved starter Pokémon in Gold and Silver, which were released in 1999 for Game Boy and Game Boy Color.

I wasn’t really Animal Crossing: New Horizons island jealousy before — but now I absolutely am.

