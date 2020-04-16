Pokemon Go’s Delayed Abra Community Day Gets New Date

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has announced a new date for the game’s delayed Abra Community Day. The event, which was originally scheduled to take place on March 15 before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held on Saturday, April 25.

To make it easier for players to participate in the event, Niantic is extending the duration of the Abra Community Day. Instead of running for the usual three hours, the event will run for six, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Throughout that window, Abra will spawn in the wild much more frequently than normal, and you’ll have your first opportunity to encounter a Shiny Abra.

As usual, in addition to increased Abra spawns, Niantic is offering a special event-exclusive move during this month’s Community Day. If you can evolve Kadabra (Abra’s evolved form) into Alakazam up to two hours after the Community Day ends, it will learn the Fighting-type move Counter.

On top of that, you’ll receive triple the usual amount of Stardust for catching Pokemon during the event, and any Incense you use will last for three hours. Niantic will also offer an exclusive $1 USD Special Research story quest during the event that will net you 13,000 Stardust, a Poffin, a Rocket Radar, and other rewards. You can read more on the official Pokemon Go website.

Before the Abra Community Day, Niantic will be holding Pokemon Go’s first-ever Incense Day event on April 19. Throughout the day, Incense that you usual will attract different types of Pokemon depending on the time, and you’ll have a chance to catch Shiny Sentret. Niantic will also offer an event-exclusive bundle that will cost one PokeCoin and contain three Incenses.

Niantic has been continually tweaking Pokemon Go to make it easier to play from a personal setting. The studio recently announced it is adding Remote Raid Passes to the game, which will allow players to join nearby Raid Battles from home. The game will also soon let you activate multiple Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces, and Incenses at a time, as well as power up your Pokemon much more quickly by feeding them multiple Candies and Stardust at once.