Pokémon Go’s next community day will be a play-at-home event

Pokémon Go’s postponed Abra Community Day returns to the mobile game on April 25. In tandem with recent efforts to make Pokémon Go playable from home during self-isolation, this month’s Community Day event can be enjoyed without having to venture outside.

Abra Community Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time — double the length of similar Pokémon Go events — on Saturday, April 25. Abra will be spawning in the wild during the six-hour window, with a chance of Shiny Abra appearing. Players who evolve an Alakazam during the event can learn the exclusive Fighting-type move Fast Attack Counter.

Developer Niantic will sell a Community Day-exclusive special research story for $1, which will give players 13,000 Stardust, a Poffin, a Rocket Radar, and other rewards if they complete it.

Other Community Day bonuses include:

This weekend, on Sunday, April 19, Niantic will also hold a separate play-at-home event, Incense Day.

