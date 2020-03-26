Pokemon Sword And Shield: Last Chance To Get These Freebies

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s ongoing Max Raid events are coming to an end later today, but that’s not all that’s leaving the games soon. A few freebies for the titles are also set to expire at the end of the month, making this your last chance to grab them if you haven’t already.

You have until March 30 to claim a few different free items, including 10 Heal Balls, 20 Battle Points, and a free Bottle Cap. The latter two in particular are worth grabbing; Battle Points are used to purchase competitive battling items from the Battle Tower in Wyndon, while Bottle Caps can be used to Hyper Train your Pokemon at the same facility.

On top of those freebies, you can claim three free TR94s until March 30. Like the TMs of old, TRs are single-use items that can teach Pokemon new attacks. TR94 in particular teaches High Horsepower, a strong Ground-type attack that’s especially helpful during Max Raids. Unlike Earthquake, which damages every Pokemon standing on the field, High Horsepower only deals damage to the target.

To claim these free items, select Mystery Gift from your game’s menu and choose the option to receive a gift with a code/password. Input the following download codes when prompted and you’ll receive the corresponding items:

In other Pokemon news, The Pokemon Company recently revealed a brand-new Mythical Pokemon named Zarude, who’ll play a pivotal role in the upcoming film Pokemon the Movie: Coco, which is slated to premier in Japan this summer. Pokemon Sword and Shield are also getting two big expansions this year called Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. The former will release this June, with the latter following sometime this fall.