Pokemon Sword And Shield: New DLC Details Revealed

Nintendo capped off its surprise Nintendo Direct Mini with some new information about Pokemon Sword and Shield. In particular, the company revealed more details about the games’ first upcoming expansion, Isle of Armor, which is currently slated to arrive this June.

Isle of Armor is set on the eponymous island, which lies off the coast of the Galar region. The isle is home to a Pokemon dojo where aspiring trainers learn under the tutelage of Mustard, the longest-reigning Pokemon Champion in Galar’s history and Leon’s former mentor.

When you arrive at the dojo, you’re gifted the Legendary Pokemon Kubfu from Mustard himself. As part of your training, you will eventually be able to challenge the Towers of Two Fists–the Tower of Darkness and the Tower of Waters. You can only challenge one of the towers, however, and the one you choose will influence how Kubfu evolves.

If you challenge the Tower of Darkness, Kubfu will evolve into Urshifu Single Strike Style, a Fighting/Dark Pokemon; if you complete the Tower of Waters, Kubfu will evolve into Urshifu Rapid Strike Style, and its typing will be Fighting/Water.

Additionally, the evolved form of your starter Pokemon in Sword and Shield–Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon–will be able to gain a Gigantamax form through the Isle of Armor. Each of these will have a special Gigantamax move. Rillaboom is able to use G-Max Drum Solo; Cinderace can unleash G-Max Fireball; and Inteleon fires off G-Max Hydro Snipe. Each of these attacks is stronger than typical Dynamax moves and ignores the opponent Pokemon’s abilities.

The Isle of Armor expansion also introduces new outfits, hairstyles, and customization options for your League Card. If you purchase the Expansion Pass before August 31, you’ll also get another free bonus: clothing items for your trainer based on Leon’s cap and tights.

The Isle of Armor is slated to launch by the end of June. However, Nintendo noted that any release dates announced during the presentation could be subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In other Pokemon news, a new Max Raid event has begun in Sword and Shield. Pokemon Sword players are more likely to encounter Gigantamax versions of Copperajah and Duraludon in Max Raids, while Shield players are more likely to find Gigantamax Charizard and Garbodor.