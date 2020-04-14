Pokemon Sword & Shield DLC: What We Know About Isle Of Armor & The Crown Tundra Expansions

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are releasing two big DLC expansions for Pokemon Sword and Shield this year: Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. The former arrives in June while the latter launches this fall, and each introduces a wealth of new content to the titles, including new gameplay features, locations, characters, storylines, and even Pokemon.

Since the expansions were announced earlier this year, The Pokemon Company has been gradually revealing more details about Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra in the lead up to their launch. To help get you up to speed on the upcoming DLC, we’ve rounded up everything we know so far about Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra below.

Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra are bundled together as part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, which is available through the Switch Eshop for $30 USD / £27. The expansions cannot be purchased individually. Each game also requires its own Expansion Pass, so if you own both Sword and Shield, you’ll need to purchase the pass for each version if you’re hoping to access the new content in both titles.

You’ll receive a few free bonus items for pre-purchasing the Expansion Pass. First, you’ll get an exclusive Pikachu uniform and Eevee uniform for your trainer. If you purchase the Expansion Pass before August 31, you’ll also receive clothing items based on Leon’s cap and tights.

As previously mentioned, Game Freak is bringing back an assortment of old Pokemon alongside each expansion. These monsters are being added as free updates, so you don’t need to purchase the Expansion Pass to get them; you’ll be able to receive the Pokemon through trades or import them via Pokemon Home even if you don’t pick up the expansions. However, the returning Pokemon can only be encountered in the wild if you own the Expansion Pass.

In total, more than 200 old Pokemon will be added to Sword and Shield, including practically every Legendary from previous games. You can see all the returning Pokemon that have been confirmed so far below:

Isle of Armor

The Crown Tundra

Legendaries

On top of all the returning Pokemon, each expansion introduces a handful of new Pokemon to the games. Chief among these are two new Legendaries: Kubfu, the mascot of Isle of Armor; and Calyrex, the mascot of The Crown Tundra.

The expansions introduce new forms of some older Pokemon as well, including Galarian variants of Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking, as well as Gigantamax versions of Venusaur and Blastoise. The Pokemon Company has also shown off brief glimpses of what appear to be Galarian forms of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, as well as two new Regis, although no further details about any of these Pokemon have been revealed so far.

The Isle of Armor expansion takes place on the titular island, which lies off the coast of Galar proper. The isle is home to a Pokemon dojo, where aspiring trainers learn under the tutelage of an old man named Mustard, who is the longest-reigning champion in Galar history and Leon’s former mentor.

Early in your adventure on the Isle of Armor, Mustard will gift you the Legendary Pokemon Kubfu, which you’ll be able to raise into Urshifu after conquering one of two towers on the island: the Tower of Darkness or the Tower of Waters. Which tower you challenge will determine how Kubfu evolves. If you complete the Tower of Darkness, Kubfu will evolve into Single Strike Style Urshifu, a Fighting/Dark type; if you complete the Tower of Waters, Kubfu will instead become Rapid Strike Style Urshifu, a Fighting/Water type.

During your adventure on the Isle of Armor, you’ll also meet a new rival. This character will differ depending on which version of the game you own. Sword players will meet Klara, a deceptively cunning Poison-type trainer, while Shield players will encounter Avery, a gentlemanly Psychic-type trainer.

The second expansion for Sword and Shield takes place in the eponymous Crown Tundra, a mountainous region blanketed in snow. According to The Pokemon Company, the theme of this expansion is “exploration.” Players will be appointed leader of an exploration team by “a certain person” and will be tasked with investigating the area.

Beyond that, not much else is currently known about The Crown Tundra expansion, but players will encounter the Legendary Calyrex during their adventure. Calyrex is a Grass/Psychic type that ruled over the Galar region in ancient times. Little has been revealed about the Legendary, but it is said to be omniscient and can “see every past, present, and future event.”

During your journey on the Isle of Armor, your starter Pokemon from Sword and Shield–Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon–will gain the ability to Gigantamax. Like other Gigantamax Pokemon, each will have a unique appearance and G-Max move. Rillaboom’s is called G-Max Drum Solo; Cinderace’s is G-Max Fireball; and Inteleon’s is G-Max Hydro Snipe. Each of these attacks deals more damage than a typical Dynamax move and ignores the opposing Pokemon’s Ability.

In addition to the new Pokemon and locations, each expansion will introduce some new gameplay mechanics to Sword and Shield. The Pokemon Company hasn’t revealed too many details about these as of yet, but we know that The Crown Tundra will let you explore Pokemon Dens with other players.

Each expansion will also add new clothes, League Card customization options, and different looks for your bike. There will be other new items in each expansion as well. The Isle of Armor will bring back Apricorns, which can be crafted into different kinds of Poke Balls, and it introduces a new item called the Exp. Charm that will earn more experience points for your team.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have not yet announced release dates for the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra expansions, but the former is slated to release by the end of June, with the latter set to follow in Fall 2020.