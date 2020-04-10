Pokemon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Pre-Order Guide: Price, Release Window, And More

While Pokemon Sword and Shield regularly hold limited-time events, many fans are likely anxiously awaiting the pair of expansions set to release later this year. Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra are replacing the “third game” that usually comes a year or two after a new pair of Pokemon games release. Though an exact release date hasn’t been set for either expansion, we know Isle of Armor releases in June and The Crown Tundra arrives this fall. The expansions are available to pre-order now through multiple retailers and the Nintendo Eshop.

The expansions will not be sold individually, so you have to buy the Expansion Pass for $30 to gain access to both Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. Considering that The Pokemon Company and Nintendo previously charged full price for the “definitive” third version of each game, the new model is probably preferable for most fans.

Both expansions feature their own regions and storylines. Isle of Armor takes place on an island off the coast of Galar that houses a dojo led by Leon’s former mentor Mustard (yes, that’s his actual name). The Crown Tundra is set on a snowy mountain and leans more into exploration. All told, the expansions will add more than 200 old Pokemon to Sword and Shield’s Pokedex.

For more on the expansions, check out our roundup of everything we know so far about Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. It might go without saying, but a copy of Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield is required to play the expansions.

As the first mainline Pokemon games to release on a Nintendo home console, Sword and Shield proved to be extremely successful, to the surprise of no one, really. They earned a 9/10 in GameSpot’s Pokemon Sword and Shield review, so hopefully the expansions live up to the quality of the base game.

Though the Expansion Pass won’t be released as a physical edition, you can still pre-purchase the digital code from retailers such as Amazon and Walmart. There’s incentive for pre-purchasing, too.

Those who pre-purchase the Expansion Pass will receive exclusive Pikachu and Eevee trainer uniforms that can be worn immediately. A second bonus, clothing modeled after Leon’s tights and cap, will unlock when Isle of Armor releases. The Expansion Pass must be purchased by August 31 to get Leon’s outfit. Both bonuses are redeemed through Sword and Shield’s Mystery Gift feature.

You can pre-order the Expansion Pass directly through the Nintendo Eshop for $30. Make sure to pick the Expansion Pass that corresponds with the game you own. Sword and Shield each have their own Expansion Pass listings. If you prefer to shop at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, you can also snag a code for the same price and enter it on the Eshop, where you can then pick if you want the Expansion Pass for Sword or Shield.

If you don’t already have Sword or Shield, you can purchase digital bundles that include the base game and expansion pass for $90.

Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass

Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass