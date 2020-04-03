Poll: Are You Happy With Your PS Plus Games for April 2020?

Plus or minus?

April 2020’s PlayStation Plus games have been officially announced. As per usual, subscribers are getting two PlayStation 4 titles: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Dirt Rally 2.0. Both games were actually leaked well ahead of schedule thanks to a rogue YouTube upload.

We reckon it’s a great offering, assuming that you haven’t already played them. At this point everyone knows Uncharted 4 — another Naughty Dog masterpiece that still looks visually stunning almost four years after its initial release. Meanwhile, Dirty Rally 2.0 is an incredibly well crafted racer — it’s quite tough, but it’s a real thrill ride.

