Poll: Did You Buy Final Fantasy VII Remake?

And have you played the original?

Can you believe that Final Fantasy VII Remake is actually here? Crazy, isn’t it? Now we just have to wait another 15 years for Square Enix to finish the story!

No, but jokes aside, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a great action role-playing game — as pointed out in our review — and we can’t wait to see how many people absolutely hate it a week from now. Okay, that was the last joke. We promise this time.

Anyway, we want to know if you’re buying Final Fantasy VII Remake. Do you have high hopes for the game? Maybe you’re one of the lucky ones who managed to snag an early copy? Vote in our polls, and then feed us some juicy thoughts in the comments section below.