Poll: Do You Think Ghost of Tsushima Will Be Delayed Too?

Samurai showdown

Following the unfortunate delays to The Last of Us: Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR, the release calendar for AAA titles on PlayStation 4 is looking rather barren. Some pockets of the internet have even theorized that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be the last big launch of 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We’re not quite sure if that’s going overboard or not, but there is a very real possibility that the PS4 won’t see a hype-inducing title for quite some time. Because of that, it would make sense that Ghost of Tsushima is the next game Sony decides to delay.

Do you think that will actually happen, however? Currently planned for release on 26th June 2020, it’s supposed to hit less than a month after Naughty Dog’s latest experience prior to the pushback. And with the COVID-19 outbreak refusing to slow down, especially so in the US, it becomes a reasonable question whether or not Ghost of Tsushima will actually be ready in time or not. From our perspective, Push Square reckons that the game will indeed be delayed.

As always, however, we want to hear from you. What are your thoughts on this topic? Will Ghost of Tsushima suffer the same fate as Sony’s other remaining PS4 exclusives or will it manage to hit its release date? Place your vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.